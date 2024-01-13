Brownsville St. Joseph’s Cortinas is The Herald/Star Sub-5A MVP

Sub-5A MVP – Deliany Cortinas, Brownsville St. Joseph

Brownsville St. Joseph’s Deliany Cortinas had an outstanding senior year that could not have ended better for the Lower Valley’s sub-5A MVP.

After helping Brownsville St. Joseph to a playoff appearance out of a challenging TAPPS district, the senior held her own against a tough Katy St. John XXIII and then balled out in the all-star game.

“At the beginning, the season started a little out of place, but my coaches were always there and got the best out of me mentaly and physically,” Cortinas said. “I know in each game that I gave it my everything.”

Cortinas finished the season with 354 kills, 168 digs, 68 aces and 96 blocks.