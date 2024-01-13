Tarpons escape La Feria with a win Friday night

LA FERIA — La Feria had three golden opportunities at the rim to pull out a victory against District 32-4A rivals Port Isabel, but the ball bounced around the rim on the three shots instead of falling in.

The Tarpons won 40-39 to move to 5-0 in district while the Lions go to 4-1.

Port Isabel guard Jeffrey Smith finished with 14 points, and the last eight for the Tarpons to push his team over the edge in the wild win Friday night.

“In the first quarter we started it off rusty, but we played good defense and looked to attack the basket,” Smith said. “We started making our shots and got good looks.”

La Feria’s Noah Rosales finished with a team-high 12 points. The Lions jumped on the Tarpons early, outscoring the Tarpons 11-3 in the opening quarter.

The Tarpons chipped away at the lead in the second quarter and went into the locker room down 19-17.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Port Isabel head coach Gilbert Rodriguez said. “This is for the district title and we knew they matched up well against us. We knew it would come down to the last possession like last year. It did not disappoint this year.”

Port Isabel’s Aiden Sanchez, Cleveland and Christian Smith each scored eight points.

Port Isabel faces Harmony while La Feria takes on Zapata at 8 p.m. Tuesday, but the schedule could change because of the upcoming cold front. Brownsville, Weslaco and Los Fresnos have already moved Tuesday games around because of the cold.