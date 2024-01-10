Only have a minute? Listen instead

Kassandra De La Garza earned her second straight All-Area Setter of the Year award during a season in which she also became a dominant force attacking. And she has another year to go.

Known for her silky pure touch and being able to control the ball with pinpoint sets from anywhere on the court, De La Garza also became a major force on the right side.

She averaged 5.1 assists per mach in the Rattlers 6-2 offense and will surpass 2,500 assists – with 3,000 also being a possibility, during her senior season. Her 340 kills (2.7 per set) was a career high and sets her up to have a shot at surpassing 1,000 kills next season.

Being a lefty at the net also forced blockers to hold their ground ever so slightly longer, opening options for De La Garza all across the net.

“Kassandra really added a dimension to her game and what we could do by being more aggressive and attacking at the net more,” Castillo said. “Her being able to distribute the ball like she does and put it down when we need it just makes her all the more dangerous.”