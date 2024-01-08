Sharyland High wins eight matches to take BISD tourney title

BROWNSVILLE — Sharyland High’s Yhoalibeth Alvarez scored the lone goal to help the Rattlers win the BISD girls tournament championship on Saturday at Brownsville Veterans High School.

Alvarez, a senior captain, was one of the likeliest to score as Sharyland High enjoyed the bulk of the possession against PSJA Southwest in the eighth match of the tournament for the two District 31-5A teams in the final.

The playmaker found the breakthrough in the second half after the ball fell kindly to her left foot outside the box after the PSJA Southwest keeper made a save to deny Michelle Barragan after she was played in by an over-the-top ball by Karrisa Flores.

Alvarez just needed to stay composed and did so as she guided her left-footed shot calmly into the open net.

“It felt great to contribute to the team, it was a relief to put us on the top for the final,” Alvarez said.

The Rattlers won eight games last week and into the weekend. The tournament was only 20-minute halves.

Sharyland High head coach Mario Rivera said the Rattlers came to the tournament focusing on preparing for the upcoming district season.

“I am very happy for my seniors,” the seventh-year head coach of the Rattlers said. “They came through.”

Sharyland High begins district on Jan. 12 when they face Valley View.