If you were told that McAllen Memorial controlled ball possession for 80% of the first half against San Antonio Jay, it was incorrect.

It was closer to 90%.

The fleet-footed, talented and young Mustangs scored four times during a 24-minute span in the first half and missed several other opportunities while in complete control en route to a dominant 5-2 win over Jay at McAllen Memorial during Day 2 of the McAllen ISD Girls Soccer Showcase.

Sophomore Kennedy Kaiser and freshman Zyanya Nguma each scored twice and junior Chloey Mejia scored as Memorial took a 4-0 lead with 13:41 remaining in the first half. Nguma is the younger sister of the Valley’s all-time girls goal-scoring leader Xochi Nguma, who played for Sharyland High.

“We definitely knew going into the season that we would have some speed,” head coach Matthew Kaiser said. “They were already athletic and quick so the idea is to try and outrun teams and use that athleticism and create those chances. It worked pretty well except for maybe one scrimmage so far.

Memorial defeated San Antonio O’Connor, 7-1 Thursday night during Day 1 of the Showcase and will play at home at 9 a.m. Saturday against Corpus Christi Calallen.

Using aggressive runs and through passes, the Mustangs overwhelmed Jay early on and starting subbing early in the second half, when Kaiser scored her second goal, off a long pass toward the corner from Sofia Alaniz-Choy, that left Kaiser with a short dribble and turn for an easy goal and a 5-1 lead with 26 minutes remaining in the match.

Kaiser said with such a young team that they are learning quickly. Leading 4-0, Abigayle Rodriguez slipped through the defense and took at shot on goal that was saved but fell right back into Rodriguez’s lap and she followed to a goal with 1:42 left in the half.

“Our formation puts a little pressure on the defenders with three backs,” Kaiser said. “On that play I think they stepped up trying to get on offside trap, and then had to recover, but they hesitated and it leads to putting pressure on the keeper and the defenders scrambling. But, it’s OK. It’s a same getting a good chance on offense and missing it. It’s an opportunity to learn.”

Kaiser added that he felt Thursday’s play by his squad may have been a little better. But, he quickly added that the team has done a lot of good things with district play just a week away.

“That’s what this part of the year is for, to prepare us for district play. I liked that they were able to work through some things,” he said. “Sometimes they’re going to make mistakes but nothing that will necessarily hurt you. It’s hard to play consistently one day, then the next day and the next day and we only see this at the beginning of the season but it has been good.

“I like what I’ve seen and the way we’ve been coming out, with a lot of speed. It feels good. We’ve had some hiccups, but so will everyone.”

