RGV Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Schedule – 5/16/24 – 5/18/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS 6A
La Joya High vs. Weslaco High
Best-of-Three Series
Game 1: Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Weslaco High
Game 2: Friday 7:30 p.m. at La Joya High
Game 3: Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Weslaco High (if necessary)
CLASS 5A
Brownsville Veterans vs. Victoria East
Best-of-Three Series
Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi
Game 2: Saturday 5 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi
Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi (if necessary)
McAllen High vs. McAllen Memorial
Best-of-Three Series
Game 1: Thursday 7 p.m. at McAllen Memorial
Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at McAllen High
Game 3: Saturday 1 p.m. at McAllen Memorial (if necessary)
CLASS 3A
Lyford vs. Corpus Christi London
Best-of-Three Series
Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi
Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi
Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi (if necessary)