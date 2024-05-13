RGV Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Playoff Schedule – 5/16/24 – 5/18/24

VALLEY HS BASEBALL REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS 6A

La Joya High vs. Weslaco High Best-of-Three Series

Game 1: Thursday 7:30 p.m. at Weslaco High

Game 2: Friday 7:30 p.m. at La Joya High

Game 3: Saturday 7:30 p.m. at Weslaco High (if necessary)

CLASS 5A

Brownsville Veterans vs. Victoria East

Best-of-Three Series

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi

Game 2: Saturday 5 p.m. at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi

Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi (if necessary)

McAllen High vs. McAllen Memorial

Best-of-Three Series

Game 1: Thursday 7 p.m. at McAllen Memorial

Game 2: Friday 7 p.m. at McAllen High

Game 3: Saturday 1 p.m. at McAllen Memorial (if necessary)

CLASS 3A

Lyford vs. Corpus Christi London

Best-of-Three Series

Game 1: Friday 7 p.m. at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi

Game 2: Saturday 2 p.m. at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi

Game 3: Saturday 30 minutes after Game 2 at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi (if necessary)