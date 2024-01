BROWNSVILLE ISD SHOWCASE SCHEDULE

At Brownsville Sports Park

Thursday’s Games

Turf Field

Brownsville Lopez vs. Mission High, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Laredo United vs. Edinburg High, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Porter vs. Sharyland High, 3 p.m.

Valley View vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 5 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Laredo LBJ, 7 p.m.

Field 1

Brownsville Pace vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 9 a.m.

Edinburg North vs. Valley View, 11 a.m.

Laredo United South vs. La Joya High, 1 p.m.

Brownsville St. Joseph vs. Mission Veterans, 3 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Donna North, 5 p.m.

Victoria West vs. Rio Grande City, 7 p.m.

Field 2

Brownsville Porter vs. Edinburg Economedes, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. La Joya Palmview, 11 a.m.

Laredo LBJ vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Pace vs. PSJA Southwest, 3 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Edinburg North, 5 p.m.

Laredo United vs. Austin St. Stephens, 7 p.m.

Field 3

Harlingen High vs. Sharyland High, 9 a.m.

Los Fresnos vs. Donna North, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. Victoria West, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez vs. Edinburg Economedes, 3 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. Hidalgo, 5 p.m.

McAllen Memorial vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.

Field 4

PSJA High vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

McAllen Memorial vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 11 a.m.

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Rio Grande City, 1 p.m.

Edinburg High vs. Weslaco East, 3 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. PSJA High, 5 p.m.

Laredo United South vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 7 p.m.

Field 5

PSJA Southwest vs. Weslaco East, 9 a.m.

Mission Veterans vs. San Benito, 11 a.m.

Mission High vs. Harlingen High, 3 p.m.

La Joya High vs. San Benito, 5 p.m.

Friday´s Games

Turf Field

Brownsville Pace vs. Laredo United South, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Porter vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans vs. Sharyland High, 3 p.m.

Brownsville Porter vs. Victoria West, 5 p.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.

Field 1

Brownsville Veterans vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Laredo LBJ, 11 a.m.

Edinburg High vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna vs. Hidalgo, 3 p.m.

Valley View vs. Edinburg High, 5 p.m.

McAllen Memorial vs. PSJA High, 7 p.m.

Field 2

Edinburg North vs. Los Fresnos, 9 a.m.

Brownsville Lopez vs. Valley View, 11 a.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. McAllen Memorial, 1 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez vs. PSJA Southwest, 3 p.m.

Brownsville Rivera vs. Laredo LBJ, 5 p.m.

La Joya Palmview vs. Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.

Field 3

San Benito vs. Mission High, 9 a.m.

Victoria West vs. Sharyland High, 11 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. PSJA High, 1 p.m.

Los Fresnos vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 3 p.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Laredo United South, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Mission High, 7 p.m.

Field 4

Laredo United vs. PSJA Southwest, 9 a.m.

Hidalgo vs. La Joya High, 11 a.m.

Edinburg Economedes vs. Donna North, 1 p.m.

Harlingen High vs. Austin St. Stephens, 3 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln vs. Donna North, 5 p.m.

San Benito vs. Edinburg North, 7 p.m.

Field 5

Weslaco East vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 9 a.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Harlingen High, 11 a.m.

Weslaco East vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 3 p.m.

La Joya High vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Saturday´s Games

Turf Field

Brownsville Veterans vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 9 a.m.

Victoria West vs. Brownsville Lopez, 11 a.m.

Los Fresnos vs. Valley View, 1 p.m.

Field 1

Brownsville Porter vs. Laredo LBJ, 9 a.m.

Edinburg North vs. La Joya Palmview, 11 a.m.

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Mission Veterans, 1 p.m.

Field 2

Brownsville Rivera vs. McAllen Memorial, 9 a.m.

Austin St. Stephens vs. La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 11 a.m.

San Benito vs. Edinburg Economedes, 1 p.m.

Field 3

Brownsville Hanna vs. Laredo United South, 9 a.m.

Rio Grande City vs. Donna North, 11 a.m.

PSJA Southwest vs. Edinburg High, 1 p.m.

Field 4

Sharyland High vs. Hidalgo, 9 a.m.

Laredo United vs. Mission High, 11 a.m.

Brownsville Pace vs. PSJA High, 1 p.m.

Field 5

Laredo United vs. Weslaco East, 9 a.m.

Corpus Christi Moody vs. Brownsville St. Joseph, 11 a.m.

Harlingen High vs. La Joya High, 1 p.m.