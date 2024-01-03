Only have a minute? Listen instead

Biden should support Israel

After reading that Hamas had released a group of Hostages, I hope President Joe Biden can do much more to condemn the Hamas kidnapping of Israelis and vow to work closely with international partners to ensure the safe return of hostages.

Hamas handed over 13 Israeli hostages and four foreigners to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Nov. 25. President Biden should support diplomatic efforts and provide aid to foster stability and peace in Israel.

President Biden should support Israel due to the enduring alliance and partnership between the United States and Israel, a testament to the trustworthiness of their relationship. This support aligns with American interests in fostering stability in the intricate Middle Eastern landscape.

Israel’s extensive history of intelligence sharing and military collaboration with the U.S. speaks volumes about the credibility of their alliance. Furthermore, aiding Israel not only enhances regional security but also reinforces a democracy that shares similar values and principles, further solidifying the ethical foundation of this enduring partnership, crucial for maintaining a strategic foothold in the Middle East. Biden should act urgently to assist the hostages in Palestine, emphasizing the human aspect and the moral obligation to protect innocent lives amidst conflict. Addressing their plight resonates with American values of human rights and compassion. This action aligns with the ethical imperative of safeguarding individuals affected by the turmoil.

By intervening decisively for their release, Biden shows empathetic leadership in nurturing peace and stability in the region. Moreover, aiding the hostages adheres to the U.S. commitment to upholding international norms, providing a logical step toward resolving the longstanding Israeli-Palestinian conflict and promoting global security and stability.

The argument surrounding Israel and Palestine hostages revolves around the ethical responsibility to protect innocent civilians amid the ongoing conflict.

Supporters of intervention advocate for immediate action to ensure the safety and release of the hostages, citing humanitarian concerns and the urgency to alleviate human suffering. Conversely, some argue for a cautious approach, citing complexities in the conflict and potential risks involved in direct involvement, emphasizing the need for careful diplomatic negotiations to achieve a long-term resolution.

In order to secure Israel’s hostages’ safe release and promote peace and stability, President Biden needs to give priority to diplomatic initiatives and humanitarian relief.

Alyna Rodriguez

Weslaco

Streets blasted

I have written to several Brownsville city commissioners regarding the lack of attention to many of our roads, including several where two schools are located (Egly Elementary and Oliveira Middle School). It is amazing to me how much we pay in taxes yet something as simple as our roads cannot get fixed in a timely manner.

What is the problem? Can someone explain? Why does it take a five-year plan to fix these roads when it is obvious they need to be fixed sooner?

Donald H. Cadriel

Brownsville

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].