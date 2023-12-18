Toros cease soccer and business operations

Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — Rio Grande Valley FC announced today to cease all soccer and business operations effective immediately. Golden Grape Entertainment and the United Soccer League end business relations after eight years.

“A conclusive decision was reached to cease all operations after eight seasons of professional soccer competition in the United Soccer League. Naturally, decisions of this caliber are carefully considered and are extremely difficult to make as they affect multiple individuals, both internally and externally”, stated Golden Grape Entertainment President Hondo Candelaria in an official statement.

The Toros also said it organization took great pride in serving our community on and off the field through charitable events, school visits and skill development clinics, all which drew us closer to our supporters and provided an opportunity for fellowship.

The club is grateful to the fans and shareholders for their support as well since the club started in 2016.

RGV FC said it will not provide any additional comments.

This is a developing story.