Edinburg CISD names Salinas next athletic director

EDINBURG — The Edinburg CISD School Board unanimously voted to approve the hiring of Oscar Salinas as the district’s next athletic director during a special called board meeting on Thursday.

Salinas was the first head football coach at Edinburg Economedes from 2000-2010 before becoming the head football coach and athletic director at La Feria for the last 13 years.

“Going through the interview process, based on experience, based on track record of success in their field, the committee chose Oscar Salinas,” ECISD superintendent Mario Salinas said during the school board meeting.

Current ECISD athletic director Roy Garza announced his retirement earlier this month and will officially step away in January 2024. Garza served as head football coach at Edinburg North from 2005-2013 before becoming ECISD’s athletic director for the last 10 years.

Salinas spent the last 13 seasons leading La Feria’s athletic programs and coached the football team to an 83-48 record and six district championships. The Lions qualified for the playoffs for 11 consecutive seasons under Salinas.