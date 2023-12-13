RIO GRANDE CITY — Rio Grande City has named Abel Gonzalez III the next head coach of the Rattlers football program, Rio Grande City ISD athletic director Rey Ramirez confirmed to The Monitor.

Gonzalez, an RGC alumnus, previously served as the head football coach and athletic director at Grulla since the school opened in 2010.

Rio Grande City finished 3-7 in back-to-back seasons under previous head coach Jesus Lozano, who was reassigned following the 2023 campaign after three years leading the program. The Rattlers’ last winning season came in 2019, when Rio Grande City captured a district co-championship under former head coach Leo Mireles.

Now, Gonzalez is set to take over head coaching duties at the same program for which he starred at quarterback during the late 1990s.

Gonzalez was an All-Valley quarterback during his playing days at Rio Grande City and had continued success playing for Texas A&M Kingsville from 1999-2002, earning Lone Star Conference Offensive Back of the Year honors during his senior season in Kingsville. He is set to be inducted into the Javelinas Hall of Fame in February.

Grulla reached the playoffs in 12 of 14 seasons under Gonzalez and won the only district championship in program history in 2016. He coached the Gators to playoff wins in 2013 and 2016, finishing with an all-time record of 54-88 for the 14-year-old school.

He also served previously as offensive coordinator at Rio Grande City from 2006-2009 before taking over head coaching duties at Grulla.

