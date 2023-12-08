Home RGVSports Football Watch Brownsville Veterans vs. Smithson Valley live at myrgv.com Brownsville Veterans' Zeke Zarate (53) yells in celebration near the end of a Region IV-5A DI semifinal playoff game against PSJA North at PSJA Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) RGVSportsFootballHigh School Watch Brownsville Veterans vs. Smithson Valley live at myrgv.com By Henry Miller - December 8, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Watch tonight’s Brownsville vs. Smithson Valley game live at myrgv.com Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Chargers season ends at the state semis UTRGV football adds Schultz as assistant coach RGV HS Boys Basketball Schedule and Scores – 12/5/23-12/9/23