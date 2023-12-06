Hawks take down Chargers to open District 32-5A

BROWNSVILLE — Harlingen South’s Enily Renteria, Fernanda Martinez and Jiselle Montemayor scored all 34 points for the Hawks in a 34-31 win against the defending District 32-5A champions, Brownsville Veterans Memorial.

Renteria and Montemayor both finished with 12 points while Martinez chipped in with 10 points Tuesday night at Brownsville Veterans high school.

Harlingen South’s win snapped Brownsville Veterans’ district win streak that lasted seasons at 32 games.

“I am just really happy for the girls,” Harlingen South head coach Rebecca Littleton said. “We really believed that we could beat Brownsville Veterans, they are a great team and ball club. I am just happy that we pulled it off today.”

Montemayor sealed the game with a pair of free throws and was terrific all night offensively and defensively. Montemayor was the District 32-5A offensive player of the year last season as a freshman.

“Honestly, I have a lot more growth left,” Montemayor said. “This is only my sophomore year. I am going to be coming stronger my junior and senior year. It is just my beginning.”

Renteria hit an important 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and Martinez attacked down low as the Hawks started the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run after being down 28-24 after the third.

“I felt like we needed something to get us going again,” Renteria said. “We weren’t hitting very well. I think it just helped us push through and get us this win.”

Renteria scored all of her points from beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Hawks held the Chargers to only three points in the fourth quarter. Harlingen South’s conditioning is strong under Littleton and it showed in the fourth quarter.

“We worked hard for it in practice,” Montemayor said. “We are running a lot every day. We were really prepared for this and wanted this win. We were ready to fight for it.”

Brownsville Veterans was led in scoring by Daniela Sauceda with 15. Guards Annie Cisneros and Paola Teran both chipped in with five points.

Next up for the Hawks is Mercedes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home. Brownsville Veterans looks to bounce back against Brownsville Porter at 7:30 p.m. at Porter.

