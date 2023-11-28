BROWNSVILLE — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs knocked down 10 3-pointers in a 74-42 non-district win over Brownsville Hanna on Tuesday at Brownsville Hanna High School.

The Mustangs fell behind 10-7 early before closing the first quarter on an 11-point run and never looked back.

“I thought we were scoring pretty good in the first half. Defensively, I don’t think we really got after it until the third quarter and started taking away some things that were working for them, and I thought we executed that better in that third quarter, which was the difference when we started to pull away,” Memorial head coach Rick Treviño said.

Memorial senior forward Danny Canul scored a game-high 18 points with two 3s. Senior guard Dylan Goodson drilled three from deep en route to 11 points, and senior big man Caden Keller finished with a 10-point double-double. Senior guard Mando Treviño added nine points, and junior guard Evan McGurk chipped in with eight.

Brownsville Hanna senior guard Jordan Matamoros led the Eagles with 16 points and made some tough finishes at the basket against Memorial’s long, active defense. Junior guard Beto Galarza scored six of his 13 points during the fourth quarter, and freshman Rolando Roman had 10.