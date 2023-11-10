Only have a minute? Listen instead

UTRGV captured a thrilling 25-17, 13-25, 30-28, 25-22 victory over Tarleton State on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in a Western Athletic Conference match.

UTRGV (17-11, 11-4 WAC) secured the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament, which runs Nov. 16-18 in Orem, Utah, with the win.

Junior outside hitter Claudia Lupescu led the way with a career-high 23 kills on a whopping .444 hitting, adding nine digs and one ace. Freshman outside hitter Nadine Zech had 15 kills, seven digs and one block. Freshman Harlingen High alum Julianna Bryant tied her career high with eight kills and had two blocks. Junior setter Luanna Emiliano recorded her 17th double-double with 46 assists, 13 digs, four kills and two blocks. Junior libero Kiaraliz Perez had 21 digs.

The Vaqueros were helped by a rowdy crowd of 1,073 – the program record seventh crowd of 1,000 or more at the UTRGV Fieldhouse this season.

Rajini Fitzmaurice led Tarleton (15-14, 6-9 WAC) with 17 kills on .359 hitting, eight digs and four blocks. Emma Burke added 11 kills on .500 hitting and had three blocks. Megan Hodges and Melina Maldonado tabbed 28 and 18 assists, respectively, and libero Matti Theurer had 14 digs.

The Vaqueros will play their final regular season match at 2 p.m. Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse against Abilene Christian. Fans can purchase tickets at GoUTRGV.com/Tickets.