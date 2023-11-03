The McAllen Memorial Mustangs shutdown crosstown rival McAllen High 22-0 on Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium to win this year’s city championship.

The Mustangs (7-3, 5-2) finish as the No. 3 seed from District 15-5A DI and will face Harlingen South in next week’s bi-district round. The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-3) earn the No. 4 seed and draw a matchup with District 16-5A DI champion Brownsville Veterans. Game details are to be determined.

All three scores by the Mustangs came on short yardage as JP Garza kicked things off with a 2-yard touchdown run, Sebastian Aleman followed with a 4-yard touchdown run and quarterback Kane Coy punched in a 3-yard run, all in the first half.

The shutout is McAllen Memorial’s first of the year as the Mustangs enter next week’s playoffs with momentum behind them.

DISTRICT 31-6A

PSJA HIGH 37, EDINBURG HIGH 13: At Pharr, the PSJA High Bears are the District 31-6A champions after defeating Edinburg High in a battle for the title.

The Bobcats hung around with the Bears early, but the potent PSJA High offense turned it up in the second half to outscore Edinburg High 25-7 en route to a victory Friday night at PSJA High Stadium.

Bears running back Jorge Alanis was a problem all game for the Bobcats. Alanis finished with 175 rushing yards and three touchdowns on runs of 13, 14 and 1 yards.

PSJA High quarterback Jaime Lopez eclipsed the 3,000-yard passing mark on the season. Lopez found Emiliano Fraga from 35 yards during the third quarter and called his own number from 6 yards after Armando Davila set up the offense’s first touchdown following an interception.

Edinburg High’s points came at the end of each half. Bobcats quarterback Johnny Islas found Jude Vega from 25 yards during the final minutes of the first half, and running back Bryan Galindo scored from 10 yards in the final minute.

DISTRICT 16-2A DI

LA VILLA 38, FREER 20: At La Villa, the Cardinals completed a three-peat with their third consecutive district championship by putting a beatdown on Freer on Friday.

The Cardinals (8-2, 5-0) have now won seven straight games and enter the postseason as one of the hottest teams in South Texas.

La Villa will face Three Rivers in next week’s bi-district round. Game details are to be determined.