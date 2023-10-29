No. 2 San Benito and No. 3 Weslaco High are set to take center stage during the final week of the regular season, with the pair of unbeaten 32-6A titans squaring off in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

The final game of the week of the 2023 season might be the biggest of the year, with the winner between the Greyhounds and Panthers winning the District 32-6A crown.

Both teams enter the contest without a blemish in their record, each sitting at 9-0 overall and 4-0 in district play.

Friday’s contest features two of South Texas’ top running backs in San Benito’s Fabian Garcia and Weslaco High’s Eli Rodriguez.

Rodriguez leads the district with 1,378 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, while Garcia ranks second with 1,306 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Both running backs will have to be at their best, with San Benito and Weslaco’s defenses both among the best in the RGV. Each defense is allowing under 225 total yards and under 12 points per game through nine contests.

Kickoff between the Greyhounds and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Bobby Morrow Stadium in Sasn Benito.

