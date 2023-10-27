Chargers shutout Hawks in GOTW, take first in 16-5A DI

HARLINGEN — Brownsville Veterans Memorial hardly made a mistake in a 42-0 win against Harlingen South on Friday in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week at Boggus Stadium in Harlingen.

Brownsville Veterans head coach JC Ramirez said he was proud of his team for putting themselves in position to win the outright District 16-5A DI trophy next week.

“Very satisfied with the win,” Ramirez said. “I think the kids came out and they executed the game plan. We put a lot of man hours into preparing as a staff and really looking at our opponent, where we think we can do well. The kids really had our backs in executing the game plan.”

The Chargers jumped on the Hawks early with fullbacks Alvin Trevillion and Cesar Belmontes. Trevillion rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, including the first score of the night on the opening drive.

The two fullbacks split the first 10 touches of the game as they gashed the Hawks by running through huge holes created by the Chargers offensive line.

Brownsville Veterans quarterback Storm Montoya called his number from 26 yards and also found Gilbert Trillo for a 24-yard touchdown after Jaime Martinez scored from 20 yards. Montoya finished with 78 passing yards, 66 rushing yards and the two touchdowns in only a half.

Martinez, Trillo and Gerry Gomez not only made plays on offense, but defense as well. Gomez snagged an interception, and Martinez and Trillo always had a nose for the ball.

The Chargers held the Hawks to only 8 yards during the first half and no first downs. Brownsville Veterans kicker Roman Reyna tacked on a 41-yard field goal that looked good from 50 to put the Chargers up 29-0 at half.

“It was pure preparation,” Martinez, a linebacker, said. “We worked our butts off this week. We were in the film room all the time and we were practicing hard. It was great and we expected this. We knew nothing less was going to happen. I am really happy with the defense.”

Trevillion added his second TD from 15 yards on the Chargers’ first possession of the third quarter. Quarterback Sergio Sosa made plays and controlled the offense during the second half. Chargers freshman Maddox Bond put the game away late in the fourth.

Ramirez said there was a lot of things that had to go right in the 42-0 win, and that the objective was to come out and score one more point than the Hawks.

“I can’t say this enough, we have the utmost respect for Israel Gonzalez and his staff,” Ramirez said. “They have been here for three years and have won district champions in his first two. The fact that we beat them tonight means the world to us because we know we are trending in the right direction as a program as well.”

Ramirez also gave a shoutout to his parents as well as the senior’s on the team after the game.

“This win solidifies them as the winningest class to ever go through Veterans Memorial High School,” he said. “We got that done tonight and that is phenomenal. Kudos to them, they are a bunch of great kids.”

Brownsville Veterans (7-2, 5-0) takes on Brownsville Lopez at 7 p.m. Thursday in Brownsville. Harlingen South (6-3, 4-1) faces Donna High at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Donna in the final week of the season.