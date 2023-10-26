High School Volleyball Playoffs

Below is an updated list of games for the first round of the Texas UIL state volleyball playoffs.

Bi-District Round

MONDAY, OCT. 30



Class 6A

Edinburg North at Brownsville Rivera, 6:30 p.m.

San Benito at Mission High, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

McAllen High at Harlingen South, 7 p.m.

Sharyland vs. Mercedes/Edcouch-Elsa winner, site TBD

Palmview vs. Victoria West at Kingsville, 5 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at Brownsville Veterans, 7 p.m.

Roma vs. Corpus Christi Veterans at Hebbronville High School, 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Hidalgo vs. Bishopville in Kingsville, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

IDEA Quest at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.

IDEA Donna at Lyford, 6:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Lasara vs. Bruni, at Riviera, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31



Class 6A

PSJA High at Weslaco High, 7 p.m.

Edinburg High at Los Fresnos, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Laredo Martin vs. Flour Bluff, at Alice, 5:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans vs. Gregory-Portland at Alice, 7 p.m.

McAllen Memorial at Brownsville Pace, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

IDEA Frontier at Vanguard Pharr, 6:30 p.m.

IDEA Pharr vs. Progreso at Donna North, 6:30 p.m.

TAPPS

St. John’s XXIII-Katy at Brownsville St. Joseph’s, noon