Federal agents at Elsa City Hall

ELSA — A large law enforcement presences has arrived at Elsa City Hall.

About half a dozen agents bearing jackets marked HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) and ICE arrived at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The agents brought with them a white Ford pickup truck towing a small trailer.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Department of Public Safety troopers could also be seen outside city hall, while a law enforcement helicopter circled overhead.

The scene is reminiscent of a similar raid of Edcouch City Hall by the FBI last Wednesday.

It remains unclear why agents are on the scene.

Hidalgo County Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra confirmed on X, formerly Twitter, that deputies are assisting federal law enforcement execute search warrants at two other locations in the Delta besides Elsa City Hall.

That includes the Sizzling Sevens game room two blocks east of city hall, and at Lucky Hive game room on Santa Rosa Avenue in Edcouch.

Guerra declined to say, however, if the raids are related to the FBI’s investigation in Edcouch, where agents also confiscated city records regarding game rooms.

“I can’t confirm that,” Guerra said, adding that HSI is the lead investigatory agency in today’s events.

