District 32-6A takes centerstage for a second straight week in the RGV, with a pair of heavyweights in No. 5 Los Fresnos and No. 3 Weslaco High going toe-to-toe in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

Both teams opened district play with victories, making Friday’s contest huge in the race for the district title. The Falcons steamrolled past Brownsville Rivera 49-10 to improve to 5-1 on the year, while the Panthers (6-0, 1-0) used a last-second touchdown to sneak past then-No. 4 Harlingen High.

The Falcons are led into the contest by sophomore quarterback Robert Pineda. The second-year starter has been a dynamic behind center for Los Fresnos, throwing for 1,224 yards and 15 touchdowns, while rushing for 480 yards and three scores.

The Panthers field an explosive offensive weapon of their own in running back Eli Rodriguez Jr. The senior workhorse put the team on his back against Harlingen, scoring the team’s final three touchdowns including the go-ahead score with 11 seconds left.

Rodriguez has rushed for 917 yards and 14 touchdowns on 109 carries in six games, adding six receptions for 141 yards and one score.

The Panthers escaped with a 21-17 victory over the Falcons last year, with a late fourth-quarter touchdown proving to be the difference.

Kickoff for the top 10 matchup between the Falcons and Panthers is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos.