BY ADRIAN F. TREVINO

SPECIAL TO THE MONITOR

Maybe it’s the changing weather or the days getting shorter, but Saturday’s 6A matchup between Edinburg and PSJA seemed to have a certain electricity, mixed in with a sense of urgency.

The electric buzz emanated from the familiar storyline of favorite-turned-foe, as Mia Dominguez faced her former team, and the urgency came from Edinburg trying to topple an unbeaten PSJA. Dominguez and her Bears clawed back after a first set loss to win in four (21-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-19) and remain undefeated in district (5-0).

“We knew it was going to be intense…we knew Edinburg was going to come out on fire, their defense was there, they had some hitters step up, from what we saw on film to what we saw today, we knew that was going to happen,” PSJA coach Caroline Cuellar-Mendoza said.

Even though the Bears were behind in every set, Mendoza’s team responded. Mendoza laid the expectations early and really understood the moment. Her in-game adjustments proved to be the difference. Mendoza credited the teams’ discipline and ability to stick with the game plan as the reason for their success.

We were behind in all four sets and what helped us is how disciplined these girls are. We have a game plan, but the ability for in-game adjustments makes that happen,” Mendoza said.

An understandably-frazzled Dominguez caught fire and finished with 20 kills. Her ability to elevate and create vicious hitting angles made it hard to defend her power. Early, the Bobcats’ blockers were able to get hands on everything at the net, deflecting every shot. Dominguez’ ability to change her rhythm and daintily tap the ball over defenders kept the defense on their heels and out of their system. The Bears took the second in convincing fashion and never looked back.

“I tried to come in to this like any other game, but it’s against my old team…they know my tendencies, they know everything,” Dominguez said. “But my coach told me to play like I always do, be aggressive. She understood that it was a lot for me.”

Edinburg took charge early as the Bears were out of sorts. Emily Carranco started the game off a huge spike and carried the Bobcats to an early 4-1 lead. As the adrenaline wore off and things settled, the Bears found their footing and tied the game at 5. Makayla Olvera announced her presence early in the first. The sophomore elevated time after time with swooping shots and delicate taps to lead the Bobcats. While the Bobcats stringed points together, the Bears were plagued with inaccuracy. Even when the Bears found success and were able to gain ground, a timely tap or clever dump foiled their run. Olvera end the first with a silky shot that found the void in the Bear defense.

Dominguez refocused in the second and came back confident. Dominguez’ confidence was contagious and sophomore Juliana Guajardo was a major contributor throughout the match. Guajardo provided balance while Dominguez held the back row. Guajardo had her own aerial antics as she bounded above the net with her splashes of greatness. Guajardo finished with 25 kills and 3 aces.

The Bobcats challenged at every turn but were unable to cash in on first ball opportunities. They Although they suffered their second district loss, the Bobcats sit in third place at the end of the first round.

“We knew we’re facing one of the top teams in the Valley, but we’re coming in as the underdogs, I told them we have nothing to lose, go out there and fight,” Edinburg coach Jaclyn Olvera said. “We’re struggling right now closing out games, hopefully we’re better in the second half.”