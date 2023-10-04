There are seven undefeated teams remaining in the Rio Grande Valley at the midway point of the regular season — Lyford, PSJA North, San Benito and Weslaco High — and three teams out of District 16-5A DII.

PSJA Memorial, Roma and Sharyland Pioneer are set to kick off district competition next week with perfect records five games into the season. That, of course, will change as the teams go head to head and battle for four playoff spots along with Mission Veterans, PSJA Southwest and Sharyland High.

The six-team district features four teams averaging north of 400 yards of total offense and some quarterback play that ranks alongside the best the state has to offer.

Sharyland Pioneer and Mission Veterans are leading the pack with prolific passers leading their respective offenses.

The Diamondbacks (5-0) are averaging 472.2 total yards per game as senior quarterback Julian Valdez ranks No. 9 in the state with 1,852 total yards. He’s thrown for 1,517 yards and 19 touchdowns while completing 71.9 percent of his passes with zero interceptions on 114 attempts. He’s also rushed for 335 yards and six touchdowns. Valdez’s top target, Leo Espinoza Jr., ranks No. 9 in Texas with 743 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns off 37 receptions.

The Patriots (2-3) are right behind, averaging 461.2 total yards per with an offense led by senior quarterback Braden Luedeker. The senior signal caller ranks No. 4 in Texas in total yards with 1,981 (1,511 passing, 470 rushing) for an average of 396.2 total yards per game.

Luedeker has thrown 17 touchdowns and run for another five.

Mission Veterans and Sharyland Pioneer are set to open District 16-5A DII action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

While the Diamondbacks and Patriots have done the majority of their damage through the air, the PSJA Memorial Wolverines and Roma Gladiators are running through opponents on the ground.

PSJA Memorial is off to its first 5-0 start since 2010 under third-year head coach Will Littleton. The Wolverines are playing stingy defense and using a three-headed rushing attack led by Emi Colunga (675 yards, eight touchdowns), Miguel Resendiz (507 yards, five touchdowns) and quarterback Ryan Reyna (332 yards, five touchdowns). The Wolverines, who are averaging 444.2 total yards per game, have a shot at a 6-0 start with a rivalry game against Southwest in their 16-5A DII opener Friday.

Roma continues to rise as the Gladiators have posted their second 5-0 start in program history, matching the 2015 Roma team that finished with a program-best record of 8-3.

The Gladiators are averaging 423.4 total yards per game with “Thunder and Lightning” in their backfield, with running backs Ediel Garcia (609 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and Isaac Lozano (844 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns). Lozano ranks second in the Rio Grande Valley in rushing yardage and 21st in the state.

Defending 16-5A DII champion Sharyland High (3-2) has picked up non-district wins over Brownsville Pace, McAllen Rowe and Mercedes. The Rattlers’ district title defense begins with a home game against Roma on Friday.

PSJA Southwest (1-4) nearly upset Edinburg North in Week 5, falling 38-28. The Javelinas have been competitive in Year 1 under head coach J.J. Leija, who has transformed the Southwest offense from a run-heavy scheme to a passing attack. Receiver Caleb Torres is averaging 93 yards per game, giving Southwest some big-play ability out wide.

NOTES FROM ACROSS 5A

PSJA North (5-0, 2-0) is up to No. 8 in Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s latest Class 5A DI ranks following a 30-0 victory over Edinburg Vela in Week 5. The Raiders are the highest-ranked team out of Region IV. PSJA North’s “Blackshirts Defense” is now giving up just 116.4 yards per game and has shut out four of its first five opponents.

Harlingen South opened the year 0-2 after losses to Harlingen High and Weslaco High, but the Hawks are riding hot with four consecutive wins since. The defending tri-district champion Hawks (4-2, 2-0) have one big 16-5A DI win under their belt against Weslaco East. South closes the regular season with two more key district matchups against Brownsville Veterans and Donna High.

Edcouch-Elsa (3-2, 0-0) appears to be the strongest Valley team in District 15-5A DII, which is made up of the Yellow Jackets, Brownsville Porter, Mercedes and Valley View, along with Corpus Christi Flour Bluff and Gregory-Portland. Edcouch-Elsa’s quarterback-to-receiver combination of Elijah Treviño and Jayreed Amaya has been one of the area’s top connections. Treviño has thrown for 895 yards, 11 touchdowns and only one interception, and Amaya has caught 32 passes for 494 yards and nine touchdowns.

