Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. Athletes are voted on by the RGVSports.com sports staff with input from coaches and organizations in each respective sport. RGVSports.com coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma. Please send your nominees to [email protected] by 2 p.m. Monday for consideration.

FOOTBALL

RB Esiah Gracia, senior, Santa Maria: Gracia was hard to stop during the Cougars’ 26-15 victory over Marine Military Academy, amassing 310 total yards and one score to earn RGVSports.com football player of the week honors. The senior running back did a little bit of everything for the Cougars, toting the rock 25 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, and adding five receptions for 122 yards. The Cougars’ Swiss army knife has been dominant all season long, sitting at 991 total yards (572 rushing, 419 receiving) and nine total touchdowns through five games.

VOLLEYBALL

Julianna Guajardo, sophomore, PSJA High: Guajardo is the RGVSports.com volleyball player of the week after she led PSJA High with 32 kills over two matches, including a match-high 19 against Edinburg North in a battle of District 31-6A unbeaten teams. The Bears improved to 29-5 overall for the season. Guajardo, an outside hitter, also tallied 30 digs, two blocks and one ace in the match against Edinburg North, stepping up her game after teammate and captain Johanna Montelongo was injured. Guajardo registered 13 kills, eight digs and three aces in the win over La Joya. PSJA is 3-0 in district play.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Armando Morales, sophomore, La Feria: Morales’ stellar sophomore continued Friday, cementing himself as the top boys distance runner in the RGV this season with an individual victory during the RGVCCCA’s Meet of Champions. Morales recorded a time of 15 minutes, 21.8 seconds en route to the win, his fourth straight against Valley competition. He has finished in the top 10 during each of his six races this season, including five in the top two.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

San Juanita Leal, senior, Edinburg North: Leal returned to form during Saturday’s RGVCCCA Meet of Champs, recording her first sub-18-minute time since her season-opening race Sept. 2. The senior distance runner clocked in at 17:23.1 en route to her third straight Meet of Champs individual title, winning the event in 2021 and 2022 as well. Leal has won 10 straight races against RGV competition since her first Meet of Champs victory in 2021.

[email protected]