One of the Rio Grande Valley’s most anticipated matchups of the 2023 high school football season has arrived as No. 1 PSJA North faces No. 4 Edinburg Vela in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

Kickoff between the Raiders (4-0, 1-0) and SaberCats (4-0, 1-0) is slated for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

The Raiders took last year’s meeting, 28-21 at home, in what turned out to be the game that decided the District 15-5A DI championship.

Both enter their Week 5 showdown with unbeaten records, but that will change after 48 minutes of football Friday night in Edinburg.

PSJA North is coming off a 56-0 steamrolling of McAllen High last Thursday. The Raiders are riding a 14-game winning streak during regular season play.

Edinburg Vela, meanwhile, scored 14 fourth quarter points to get past McAllen Memorial 31-27 last Friday in the RGVSports.com Week 4 Game of the Week. The SaberCats’ last regular season loss is the 2022 matchup against the Raiders.

Friday night’s winner will take a large step towards bringing home this year’s District 15-5A DI title.