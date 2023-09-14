PSJA Memorial cruises in battle of unbeatens

DONNA — PSJA Memorial quarterback Ryan Reyna threw three touchdowns to receiver Robert Moralez, and running backs Miguel Resendiz and Emi Cortazar rushed for three touchdowns to help the Wolverines to a 52-21 win over Donna North Thursday night at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

The Chiefs and Wolverines started the season 3-0. Donna North has had its best start to a season and already set a program record for wins under four-year head coach Juan Cuevas, but it is PSJA Memorial and third-year head coach Will Littleton that moves to 4-0.

The Wolverines have already equaled their win total from last season and have outscored their opponents 181-78 so far this season.

“We are 4-0 because of our offseason,” Littleton said. “We get to come out here and enjoy the games on game-night because the kids put in the work through the offseason, spring ball, summer and fall camp. They did all the things they needed to do to be successful and that is why we are at where we are at.”

Wolverines backup running back Arturo Gomez scored the last touchdown for his team late in the third quarter on an 18-yard run. Gomez, along with other depth players, were in with plenty of time and looked solid after the starters put the game to bed in the third quarter.

“I thought we played hard,” Littleton said. “We made too many mistakes in the first half – offensive penalties and things like that stop drives. When we get late into district play we cannot do that. But, I felt like we answered the calls in the second half and cut the mistakes out.”

Reyna found Moralez for 28 yards in the back of the end zone to go up 45-14. Reyna also connected with Moralez for a 39-yard touchdown to put the Wolverines up 35-14 after the Chiefs cut the lead to 28-14 and the opening touchdown for 22 yards.

“I think they were pretty good throws,” Reyna said. “I saw Robert (Moralez) give me the head tap and I threw him a catchable ball.”

Chiefs running back Marc Ibarra ran hard all game. Ibarra put Donna North back in the game with a 40-yard run late in the second quarter. Ibarra’s run cut the lead to 28-14. The junior running back scored two touchdowns on the night.

Resendiz and Cortazar picked up chunk plays at will during the first half. Resendiz scored his second touchdown from 18 yards and his first from 5 yards. Resendiz finished with 105 yards rushing, and Cortazar rushed for 152 yards. He found the end zone from 4 yards midway through the second quarter.

“Our O-line opened up some real good holes,” Reyna said. “They had us stuck for a little bit, but we made a few adjustments.”

PSJA Memorial (4-0) takes on Valley View at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Valley View. Donna North (3-1) faces Brownsville Pace at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in Donna.