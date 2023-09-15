McDonald’s selling double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Monday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Monday’s going to be a good day.

Ice Cube would agree if he heard that McDonald’s will be serving up double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on National Cheeseburger Day.

No, really. Slated for Monday, participating McDonald’s everywhere — including here in the Rio Grande Valley — will be offering one of their signature burgers for half a buck. They’re known by many as the quick and easy grab when rushing to work or while starving on your way home.

Kayla Limon of the CKP Group, which does promotional work for McDonald’s, Dunkin’ and other national chains and companies, said via email that for Monday only, the double cheeseburgers will be sold for 50 cents exclusively through the McDonald’s app.

“Whether fans choose to enjoy their double cheeseburger a la carte or pair it with our world famous fries and a side of tangy BBQ sauce, there are countless ways to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at McDonald’s,” she said in the email.