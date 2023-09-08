MISSION — Harlingen High sophomore running back Noah Huerta scored six of the Cardinals’ seven touchdowns to lead his team past Mission Veterans 49-21 on Friday at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

The Cardinals’ offense had success moving the ball with the connection of quarterback Randy Morales and receiver Adam Sanchez. When they got close to the red zone, however, that’s when Huerta took over.

He scored touchdowns on runs of 35, 9, 6, 17, 13 and 49 yards. Morales also scored with a 67-yard rushing touchdown before the half to give Harlingen a 28-14 lead at the break. The Cardinals’ quarterback finished with 149 passing yards, 133 rushing yards and a score. Sanchez crossed the 100-yard mark receiving, while Huerta rumbled for nearly 200 yards and six touchdowns.

Mission Veterans quarterback Braden Luedeker tossed three touchdowns, a pair to receiver Vincent Abrego and another on an 18-yard shovel pass to Jose Garcia. Patriots receiver Obed Marin also had a big day with 171 receiving yards.

Harlingen’s defense came up with two second-half interceptions by Juan Aleman and Julisses Garza, which allowed the Cardinals’ offense to extend its lead.

Harlingen (3-0) will look to remain unbeaten against Laredo United South (1-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladiator Arena in Roma.

Next for Mission Veterans (1-2) is another non-district test against San Benito (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bobby Morrow Stadium in San Benito.

