Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Trump bashed

There is no limit to what Donald Trump will do con his supporters into giving him their money.

Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, is now selling bibles, using religion to fleece his cult members of money. He has also sold shoes, bottled water, steaks, collectible cards, even pieces of the suit he wore in his mug shot.

He needs money to pay his legal fees on charges that he paid off a porn star to keep quiet about an affair. He has also been found guilty of sexual assault in a civil case. He is the biggest religious hypocrite in the history of mankind. Trump, the world-class grifter has no respect and is mocking Christianity for personal profit.

MAGA Trump cult followers believe he is always right. Criticism of Trump or questioning him is considered persecution. Anything Trump does is justified no matter how harmful it may be to the rule of law, our election process and the Constitution. Trump is the only source of the truth, everybody else is lying.

Followers must be blindly devoted to Trump and never, ever question him. Trump supporters don’t recognize they belong to a cult.

Trump has turned the Republican Party into the MAGA party. You are not an independent if you want Trump for president. Our founding fathers didn’t want a one-man dictatorship.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

Comments over letter

In his letter to the editor on April 2, Jamey Homaker tells us that liberals are “useful idiot water carriers” who “furiously” defend “flimsy” narratives — like the one claiming that Republicans are in bed with Vladimir Putin. Hmm — not quite true, but judging by how Donald Trump acts around Putin, there’s reason to believe the Donald might just be doing that. It’s scary!

But even scarier is that a majority of Republican legislators, who supposedly represent a great number of American patriots, are absolutely OK with this. It’s no big deal!

Liberals, on the other hand, don’t think it’s OK. An American president bedding with the president of a country that wants to destroy our Constitution and our democracy is not only treasonous, it’s a big deal!

Homaker, however, wants us to believe that Putin likes Biden best, not Trump. Wow! Whoever sold him on this idea must have been smoking some pretty pricey stuff!

Judging from what I’ve seen and heard, I believe that nowadays the only way liberals and MAGA GOPers can get along together is to force liberals to swallow and to like the junk Faux News dishes out every day. After all, to Faux News it’s worth a whopping $780 million (the fine they had to pay for dishing out lies and disinformation)! And MAGA GOPers? well, they absolutely love it and they believe liberals should, too.

So, why not? Conservatives and liberals, finally living together in harmony, happily ever after. Problem is, we’d be living in an autocracy. To some, this might sound like a good idea, but nah, they’d be dreaming.

But how about if conservatives broaden their horizons and listen to the “real” news on MSNBC? Might this improve our situation? Nah, we’d be dreaming too. Hoo-boy!

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Editor’s note: Vladimir Putin is on record, most recently Feb. 15, as saying that he finds Joe Biden more knowledgeable and predictable than Donald Trump, and would prefer to see Biden win the November election.

Editor’s note: We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].