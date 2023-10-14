Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrated the 60th anniversary of the UTRGV H-E-B Planetarium with an event on the Edinburg campus to view the annular solar eclipse.

It was the first eclipse of its kind to be seen in North America since 2012, and UTRGV distributed special glasses to the public to be able to view it safely.

The event was held at the sundial on the Edinburg campus from around 10 a.m. to noon. The planetarium’s anniversary was held through 3 p.m.