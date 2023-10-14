Only have a minute? Listen instead

EDINBURG — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley celebrated the 60th anniversary of the UTRGV H-E-B Planetarium with an event on the Edinburg campus to view the annular solar eclipse.

It was the first eclipse of its kind to be seen in North America since 2012, and UTRGV distributed special glasses to the public to be able to view it safely.

The event was held at the sundial on the Edinburg campus from around 10 a.m. to noon. The planetarium’s anniversary was held through 3 p.m.

Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Paul Durado and Jenai Martinez gaze at the sun during the the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Vincent Garcia uses a telescope with a darken filter to gaze at the Sun during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jared Lopez, 2, receives help with his eye protection as onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glass at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Alfredo Trevino, 9, stretches out after gazing at the Sun with eye protection during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Hanali Aleman, 4, gazes at the Sun as she eats a taco during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Regina Torres holds her pet Nubi as she gazes at the Sun with eye protection as onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Shadows of the annular solar eclipse are seen on the pavement at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Paul Durado holds Jenai Martinez as she gazes at the Sun while onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glass at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
The sun is blocked by the Moon positioned next to the top of a Sun dial during the annular solar eclipse at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A picture is taken with a cellphone as onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Onlookers gaze at the annular solar eclipse with special glasses at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Julissa Lopez and others onlookers react as the Sun some out from behind the clouds as they gaze at annular solar eclipse with special glass at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

