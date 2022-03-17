Authorities are investigating a homicide in rural Edinburg after the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a man saying he had killed his wife.

Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Davis Road after the call came in about 10:10 a.m. Thursday.

Once police arrived, deputies found a dead woman and a man with life threatening wounds.

The investigation was still active Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office encouraged witnesses to come forward. Anyone with additional information can call (956) 383-8114 or call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-8477 to remain anonymous.

Deputies will release information as it becomes available.