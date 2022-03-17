Feds: Human remains belonged to homeless man

Human remains found on Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are believed to be that of a homeless man, federal officials said.

The remains were found Wednesday afternoon by workers putting up a billboard in the area, said Aubry Buzek, public affairs specialist for U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The land on which the remains were found belongs to the federal government.

Buzek said authorities believe the remains belong to a homeless man who had been camping in the area.

The investigation is still ongoing, Buzek said.