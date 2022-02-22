Home Sports Basketball Photo Gallery: McHi season ends with a 60-32 loss in regional quarterfinals SportsBasketballHigh SchoolLocal NewsMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Monitor Photo Gallery: McHi season ends with a 60-32 loss in regional quarterfinals By Delcia Lopez - The Monitor - February 22, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email McAllen High’s Celina Saenz gets tangled up with Corpus Christi Veterans’ Keira Lavers (15) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Celina Saenz (22) rebounds with Corpus Christi Veterans’ Keira Lavers (15) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaylee Lopez (2) goes up for a basket, challenged by Corpus Christi Veterans’ Katelen Brooks (3) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Celina Saenz passes the ball against Corpus Christi Veterans’ Gabrielle Arismendi (24) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Kaylee Lopez (2) extends to scores over the outstretched arms of defender Corpus Christi Veterans’ Tatiana Mosley (22) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Adelaide Fleischmann (21) splits defenders for a score defended by Corpus Christi Veterans’ Tatiana Mosley (22) and Katelen Brooks (30) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Lola Mallard (13) goes up for a score on Corpus Christi Veterans’ Katelen Brooks (30) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) McAllen High’s Celina Saenz (22) battles for a rebound with Corpus Christi Veterans’ Gabrielle Arismendi (24) during a Region IV-5A quarterfinals Tuesday at Falfurrias High School in Falfurrias. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected]) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Judge orders John Allen Rubio case reopened Brownsville lowers COVID alert level Laguna Vista ecotourism center unveiled to public McAllen gives Tamaulipas governor key to the city Trial begins in 1998 death of STC security officer