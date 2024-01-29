Only have a minute? Listen instead

What was important

Since we are born we question what is important in life. We begin with family; family is important because it’s the nucleus, our very center of our existence.

I have a special place for women in my life. My grandmother would drill me as a child as to staying within our fence and not wandering beyond; do not speak to strangers, there are bad people who steal children. That was enough to keep me within our property. That was important.

My mother would walk me to school a few blocks away for my first-grade class at the elementary school. I felt uneasy being away from family until I made friends and eased my way into the school system. Friends were important, like a family outside the family.

I can still smell the aroma of my mother cooking breakfast before leaving for school. Every morning I enjoyed a good breakfast that made a special bond with my mother forever. Everywhere she went, I went: church, to visit relatives, stores, parties, etc. That was important.

At 16 years old my father talked to me about the labor force in America. What made America work. I need to experience what the labor force is all about.

I went to apply at a local shoe store, because it was close to my home, maybe a 1/4 mile away. My father gave me a watch and told me that if I was going to work, I must wear a watch to be there on time, not go over my break time. Time is important. I began to work as a shoe salesman at 60 cents an hour in 1967. First job in the workforce, standing on the floor waiting to assist customers and looking at a clock on the wall. Today we are lucky to see one at any business. I watched the second hand on the clock sweep clockwise 360 degrees and thought wow, I just made one penny working here today.

And that’s where my labor force experience began. That was important.

Rafael Madrigal

Pharr

Women haters

Let’s see: President Biden is now looking at fixing the border situation! The president has agreed to reporters that there is a problem. Duh! It must be an election year!

For all you Democrats and especially women, now it’s a problem, but don’t forget to vote blue! I especially call out women because of HR 734, a bill to protect women and girls in sports by not allowing biological males to continue current practices. It passed in the house in 2023 and not a single Democrat voted for it! None of our local Democratic representatives voted for it! None of them! The bill sits at the desk of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and will not be heard until the people, especially women, vote these women haters out of office!

Forget the politics! This is morally wrong and women are being told to sit down and shut up by Democrats! Democrats are telling women that if a man decides to dress like a woman to succeed in sports, he is allowed to undress in front of our daughters and granddaughters! Democrats are telling women and girls that they are nobody special and their privacy means nothing!

Is this the party you want to reelect so they can change life as we know it here in our United States? This issue is not political! It is about morals and our faith and beliefs that God gave us! Every Democrat should have voted for this bill! None did! Please fact-check!

Ernest Gorena

Brownsville

News bashed

Another day, another news cycle. I’m just here on standby, waiting for the next cause celebe the paid mouthpieces insist warrant my outrage. They’ll cherry-pick some peripheral event or social media post to overexpose to advance their political football down the field.

Which flavor of corporate morality shall I submit? For whom shall I raise my pom-poms today? Who’s dilemma du jour shall I hang my emotions on? On whom next will they paint a target? Elon Musk? Gov. Abbott? Russia? Donald Trump? Very, very popular subjects to form fellowship in communal outrage with. Aforementioned questions posed facetiously, of course.

Ever notice that the first couple dozen Google results on national topics say the exact same thing? It’s almost like the information industry — academia too — are bought off, and the public only has access to info after maximum processing and distortion. Fine-tune your spiritual discernment before accepting the news from airwave agitators and their approved scripts.

Jamey Honaker

Primera

Immigrants’ motivation

On Jan. 13 Mr. Jake Longoria had a letter deploring the situation with illegal migrants at the border. Two months ago there was a report on NPR where the person interviewed stated that of all the applications for legal entry to the U.S. from Central and South America, fewer than 2% are granted. I have been unable to confirm this independently. I guess, though, that if you are a soccer or baseball star you would be a shoe-in, but not if you are a common laborer. And then, a lot of those coming across the border have little education or if they do, they do not know how to apply for legal entry. All they want is an opportunity to do well for their family and give their children a chance at a better life.

We live here now, but our former church up north had a sister parish in San Salvador, El Salvador. We visited this parish four times and each time it got worse. The last time we had to get permission to go from one neighborhood to another from the gangs that controlled the neighborhoods. We have friends whose teen boys have been beaten up and one killed because they would not join a gang. Mr. Longoria, what would you do in a case like that?

Another NPR reporter interviewed a lady at the Tijuana border. Her father and husband had an avocado farm. The local cartel wanted a cut of the profits. They refused and were killed. She was at the border with her child in hopes of getting asylum.

Mr. Longoria, put on their shoes. If you and your family lived in a country where inflation was sky high, you had little education, your children had no future and you saw this wonderful country just across the river, the land of opportunity, what would you do?

Mr. Longoria states this will be “the downfall of our nation.” How? History shows that immigrants from Ireland, Italy, Germany, indeed all over the globe, have only enriched our nation. Yes, it does take some time and money (probably less than two modern fighter jets), but in the end it benefits our country.

Lastly, the mere fact that the governor sends migrants only to Democratically led cities shows that he is playing politics and cares nothing at all about fellow human beings. And oh, think about it. How did these southern countries get into the situation they are now? You might want to look at former administrations that supported dictators because they supposedly were not communist.

Gerard Pahl

Edinburg

Patriots and problems

You are a patriot if you believe and follow our Constitution and the rule of law.

The presidential election of 2020 was won by Joe Biden. This is a fact proven by countless recounts by Republican election officials. It was also verified by more than 20 court decisions, including by many Republican judges who found there was no voting fraud.

Donald Trump has convinced his MAGA followers that the election was stolen in spite of the extensive amount of evidence showing the opposite.

The Constitution and the law call for the election results be counted by Congress and announced by the vice president on Jan. 6. Trump, the loser of that election, purposely called for a rally in D.C. on that same date. During that rally he incited a riot and an attack on the Capitol where the election was being certified. His plan was to stop the peaceful transfer of power and stay in power.

His plan was a coup to overthrow the legally elected government of the U.S. It is not a coincidence that Trump planned the rally specifically on Jan. 6. He had riled up his supporters with the big lie for weeks prior.

He started the stolen election lie even before the election was held. Since his worshipers believe every lie that comes out of his mouth, by Jan. 6 Trump had convinced his cult members that the election was stolen. They were ready to use violence to keep Trump in power.

The traitors attacked the Capitol police, broke windows, broke into congressional offices and smashed furniture, the whole time yelling, “Hang Mike Pence,” After being told by Trump that Pence was not supporting the coup.

Amazingly, cult leaders can convince their flock of the most unbelievable and even ridiculous lies. They are supporting a candidate with numerous criminal charges pending, six bankruptcies, four indictments, two impeachments, one convicted company, a fake charity shut down, a fake university shut down, 26 sexual assault allegations, $25 million fraud settlement, $5 million sexual abuse verdict, $2 million charity abuse judgment, and that’s not all. They have been convinced to ignore reality just to please their guru. This is a prime example of a cult.

To support a man for president who is a pathological liar, crass, incompetent, vulgar, vindictive bully, engages in juvenile name calling and petty personal attacks is not patriotism. It is a gross disservice to our country.

In spite of all these serious faults, the MAGA part of the Republican Party still want this man to lead the country. Forget the Constitution, forget the rule of law. This is certainly not patriotism.

The Jan. 6 attackers who were fooled into attempting to stop the peaceful transfer of power, a basic part of our democracy, were and are traitors to the United States of America.

If you think yourself a patriot after you try to overthrow your own country, you’re living in an alternate reality.

Beto Conde

Rancho Viejo

