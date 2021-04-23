LETTERS: SpaceX donation draws criticism

A kind and socially concerned gesture, the SpaceX millions for Brownsville city and Cameron County schools?

Or, hush money so anything goes, minus opposition, around Boca Chica Beach?

Whatever!

The city officials and county school directors who stand to get the millions should demand that Boca Chica Beach remain pristine, and that any plans Elon Musk has for development in that area, other than the space efforts, should stop!

Fine, take the money, but do not lose sight of long-term environmental concerns, or your morality.

No condo village! No methane exploration. No tourist expeditions.

Hands wide open: those on the receiving end, but minds alert and foresighted.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville