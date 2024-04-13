Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Texas Education Agency has taken over control of the IDEA charter schools, the state’s largest and arguably most successful charter school program.

The conservatorship is based on an agreement reached between the TEA and IDEA officials, and is based on findings of fiscal improprieties that were uncovered in 2021. While the matter focuses on administrative misconduct and the conservatorship is not a total takeover, state officials reportedly will have the authority to oversee and direct any action of the charter school district, including onsite inspections and issuing corrective action plans. If TEA officials aren’t satisfied with the results of subsequent reviews, the state could then take over the schools completely.

Let’s hope that doesn’t happen, and that the agency focus remains on the financial management that led to the investigations and stays away from curriculum and classroom operations, which were not found at fault and which have earned a reputation for excellence.

Even in the wake of the current problems, the Rio Grande Valley-based charter remains a star in public education and is an example that justifies the charter system amid continued efforts to shut them down.

The state investigation and action isn’t at issue. In fact, it shows one of the positive aspects of the charter system: corrective actions that are stronger, and faster, than those at traditional public schools.

Charter schools, created as school-choice alternatives to traditional public schools, allow more freedom, autonomy and experimentation with regard to curricula and teaching methods, even as students still must meet the same standards for performance in class and on standardized tests. In return, however, oversight and corrective action are intended to be faster and stronger.

IDEA officials were found to have misused state and federal tax funds by using it unnecessary expenses such as leasing a private jet and luxury limousine services. Co-founders Tom Torkelson and JoAnn Gama both have left the school system as a result of the revelations and an internal investigation.

In addition to state oversight, the settlement calls for IDEA to return $28.7 million in grant and formula funding it received from the U.S. Department of Education. That reimbursement of taxpayers’ money isn’t something we’d expect to see from a traditional public school district.

IDEA schools started in Donna, and quickly expanded as growing numbers of families sought to move their children out of their public schools and try the alternative. With IDEA’s record of success, that public demand has continued, enabling it to grow to more than 140 campuses, teaching more than 80,000 students across Texas, Louisiana, Florida and Ohio, with student performance meeting or exceeding standards set by all those states.

Accountability is important at IDEA and all other charter schools, and corrective action regarding the use of public funds is warranted. But TEA also is accountable to the students and families they serve. We trust they will respect IDEA’s proven classroom performance and avoid any temptation to dictate changes in the classroom.