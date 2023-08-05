EDITORIAL: Best school choice chances might lie in charter system

Gov. Greg Abbott is committed to public funding for private schools, especially those that include religious instruction. State legislators offered bills to that effect during the recent session, but Abbott said they didn’t go far enough.

The governor’s office has said he plans to call a third special session to address the issue in October, after the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton. He created a special committee of 15 members of the state House of Representatives, including Rep. Oscar Longoria, D-Mission, to study the issue and offer recommendations. The committee’s first report is due Friday, Aug. 11.

Different methods of funding private-school enrollment have been suggested, including vouchers, educational savings accounts and tax exemptions for the cost of tuition and other education expenses. All, however, raise varying degrees of concern regarding the allocation of funds, and the risk of abuse.

Abbott’s focus is obvious: he has traveled around the state visiting churches and church-affiliated schools, promising to create a way to have taxpayers pay for their children’s education.

His promise has raised opposition from many civil libertarians who worry that his plans might violate laws, and Supreme Court decisions, mandating a separation of church and state and prohibiting the use of public funds for religious indoctrination. Others, including teachers’ groups and school boards, oppose anything other than the traditional system of public schools. Both groups are large, committed and well resourced .

Many people, however, support the idea of greater parental control of their children’s education, with our without religious instruction, setting up a probable major and expensive battle, in and out of the courts.

Abbott’s best bet for success might be in widening his focus, and utilizing a system that already is established and enjoys widespread support — our state’s charter school system.

Charter are funded much like traditional public schools, but are allowed greater freedom to try new or innovative teaching methods.

Texas first authorized charter schools in 1995 and from they beginning they have been wildly popular, with campuses filling up as quickly as they’re built. Nearly 400,000 students attend Texas charter schools and enrollment increases by 11% every year, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Despite the greater autonomy, they and their students still must meet state and federal standards for proficiency and advancement. They are accredited and monitored under the same laws that apply to traditional public schools. Poor-performing campuses and charter systems — a charter holder can operate more than one campus — can face state sanctions including the imposition of state control or even closure.

Offering charters to church-affiliated schools might satisfy both the governor’s wishes and the concerns of those who worry about the possible misuse of public funds. Lawmakers should consider charters along with other funding ideas. Being as thorough and comprehensive as possible can help ensure that taxpayers’ money is directed more to our children’s education and less on legal battles that could be avoided.