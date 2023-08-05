Mexican man to be arraigned for 2000 fatal beating at Pharr nightclub

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 48-year-old Mexican national accused of “punching and kicking” a man to death at a Pharr nightclub in 2000 will be arraigned Monday morning.

Rigoberto Resendez Jr. from Queretaro, Mexico, was charged with murder for the death of Alfredo Ontiveros Jr.

Resendez was apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on an outstanding murder warrant once he arrived at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on May 22.

At about 7:43 a.m. on June 11, 2000, a Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to a business located 4.5 miles south of Business 83 on Valley View Road in Donna in reference to a “man down,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

Upon arrival, the deputy received a preliminary offense report that stated that Ontiveros had evident injuries and bruises to the face and chest area.

EMS personnel confirmed that Ontiveros was dead.

A sworn affidavit obtained by an investigator stated that a man witnessed four men at the Players nightclub in Pharr assault Ontiveros until he lost consciousness.

Another man named Juan Antonio Ramirez voluntarily provided a statement to investigators and admitted to being involved in a fight at the Players nightclub.

“Mr. Ramirez named the person in charge of the Players nightclub, known to him as ‘Rigo,’ as the person who punched and kicked [Ontiveros] causing [him] to lose consciousness,” the affidavit said.

Investigators identified Ramirez and Resendez as the people who assaulted Ontiveros.

The next day, an autopsy conducted on Ontiveros’ body revealed that his cause of death was blunt force trauma that resulted in his brain swelling.

Resendez remains jailed on a $250,000 bond.