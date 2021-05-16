EDITORIAL: Don’t hesitate: Herd immunity unlikely, vaccinations still needed

It appears that most of the people who want the COVID-19 vaccine have gotten it. Supply now outpaces demand and drug companies are cutting back production and sending surplus supplies to Mexico and other countries.

That’s unfortunate. More than half of all Americans remain unvaccinated, and officials now say that this country is unlikely to immunize the 70%-80% of the population they say is necessary to stop the spread of the viral infection that has killed more than 3.35 million people worldwide and nearly 600,000 in the United States, including more than 4,400 in the Rio Grande Valley.

As long as the risk of contagion remains, our economy, both locally and nationally, can’t fully recover. Many people who fear catching the virus will keep their public outings to a minimum, meaning fewer customers at stores, restaurants and entertainment venues. Employers will continue to have difficulty finding enough workers if too many of them fear the risk of infection at work. That reduced revenue means local officials have less money to fill potholes and provide public services.

Fortunately, the numbers are improving. While cases and deaths continue to rise, the rate of increase has slowed to the point that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday announced that people who are fully vaccinated no longer need to cover their faces or practice social distancing, unless required by local officials or property owners, including businesses.

While some people steadfastly refuse to get the vaccine and have fought the restrictions as a matter of principle, some have missed the vaccinations as a matter of convenience. In fact, many people reportedly have initially said they didn’t plan to get the shots, but decided to roll up their sleeves when they took friends or family members to vaccination sites.

Fortunately, convenience should no longer be an issue. The difficulty in finding available vaccines and long lines that were common in the early weeks of the vaccines’ administration have disappeared as demand has waned. Many vaccination sites — and there are many, at clinics, doctors’ offices and pharmacies, including those at grocery and department stores — now are administering the vaccine on a walk-in basis. People can now get their shots on routine trips to the store.

Some people might be worried by reports of people who have taken ill after receiving their vaccinations. Those cases have varied in severity, and many have felt no ill effects at all. While the severity of COVID-19 also varies, officials insist the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks that come with avoiding it.

It’s unfortunate that this pandemic has been mired in conflicting information, much of it promoted by untrained politicians and media outlets that contradicted medical experts. Anyone who is confused about whom to believe is urged to talk to a trusted health care professional; hopefully they can answer any questions and concerns.

The sooner our fears can be allayed and everyone can return to their normal lives, the sooner we can break out from the weight of this pandemic. We can send our children to school, summer camp or the movies without fear, we can boost the economy again and, perhaps most important, we can all sleep in peace again.