Conflicted Congress

The article about issues over the IRS and border security stalling military aid to Israel and Ukraine has made me aware that accountability is needed. Congress is having trouble passing a foreign aid package for Israel and Ukraine while trying to agree on immigration reform. Members of the White House and Senate are feuding, and these actions need to be showcased, because it is unethical for them to be acting this way.

Light needs to be shed on the unethical and unprofessional approaches of the two houses. They are wasting more time than they need to be feuding, rather than finding a solution. Cuts to the IRS and immigration reform need to be equally thought upon to avoid adding to the chaos that is already happening. The conflicts between the two parties and broadcasting them to the nation make the United States seem undependable. Not being able to quickly and effectively agree on a solution adds more damage to the countries and people involved. The disputes between the two houses have reflected the lack of agreement and professionalism. They both have their different thoughts on funding for aid and immigration reform. These disagreements make it difficult to pass the national security bill. It seems as if complications continue to add on without consultation.

These representatives are not fulfilling their duties of being reliable and trustworthy for the system as well as the communities depending on them. The two houses make each other seem as if they aren’t sure of their priorities. While their lack of agreement is concerning, other influences can be considered as well. The lack of progress can also fall back on the fact that the United States has been dealing with debt that continues to add on as time goes by. This situation is costing the United States opportunities to gain prosperity. These decisions are all the more difficult since so much money has already been lost.

All in all, these representatives must come to a decision no matter the cost. It is important that the nation has resilience and dependability, along with prosperity.

Kendra Baez

Edinburg

Partisan hysterics

My Nov. 16 letter raised something in one male writer. He lumped me together with 3 or 4 male writers who are tired of Trump and fear the normalization of lies, name-calling, deception, and corruption. Yet I was the lone writer who made “a hysterical rant.” Have men ever been called “hysterical?” I think not. woman’s voice, a woman tter is the minds of

A woman who speaks up is automatically labeled hysterical by some men. I think that practice began with Freud, when women were hushed and few people understood the behavior of women who were oppressed or struggling with the role society had designed for them to follow.

Former prosecutor and Senator Claire McCaskill said on TV: “I wake up every day and tell myself, don’t be numb, don’t be numb.”

The most hysterical of them all, constantly in the news with indescribable rhetoric: Donald Trump, Rudy Guiliani and the rest of the GOP leadership. Maybe it is time for us all to observe what these hysterical men are doing and saying. They are telling us who they are and what they stand for. Trump is telling us what he will do to finish democracy.

Shirley Rickett

Alamo

