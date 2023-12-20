Only have a minute? Listen instead

Ageism decried

Before reading “Dolly Parton’s cheerleader outfit can teach us all a lesson on ageism” by Katie Camero,” I disregarded how poorly elders can be treated due to their age. The article was written regarding Parton’s Cowboys cheer uniform during her performance in the Dallas Cowboys-Washington Commanders halftime. It also mentioned the admiration and strong criticism she received due to her age. Dolly and others targeted don’t deserve negative and unnecessary comments owing to their age. Discriminating someone because of their age can lead to mental and physical damage. Ageism is directed more at elderly adults, impacting negatively their way of living. The article states that ageism can trigger or worsen depression. It also mentions the physical and even financial effects one can experience due to ageism. Receiving mistreatment and criticism at such age can lead to harm that could be prevented. We could help by keeping unnecessary comments to ourselves and attempt to be unbiased. Ageism is ignored more than other discriminations but there has been awareness toward it.

In addition to Dolly, various celebrities have spoken of their perspectives and experiences on ageism. Julia Roberts disapproves of allowing her age to get in the way of her career, delighting in reaching the age of 50. “I don’t know what freak-out we’re all supposed to have, turning 50. For myself, last year, I was quite proud and happy.” Oprah Winfrey said aging is more beautiful than negative, regarding nature with aging: “We’re surrounded by these beautiful trees here that literally get better with age.”

Ageism may seem wrong to many, although others may think otherwise.

Parton’s cheer outfit may be seen as inappropriate for her “age” which can be understandable. What may not be is needless rudeness.

What drew most attention during the halftime was her outfit, many stating it was inappropriate for her to wear that at such an age and place: “Nobody wants to see a 95-year-old granny dressed like that even if you’re worth $650 million.” Not according to others, and it doesn’t give you the right to be rude.

I find ageism even more foolish. We may not fully prevent it from happening, although we can help by being mindful of others’ feelings.

Erika Reyes

Edcouch

Isolation is costly

In June of 1914 the United States vowed a condition of isolationism and what happened? More than 8 million people were killed in World War I until the U.S. entered the conflict in April of 1917 and tilted the stalemate in favor of the Allies.

On Sept. 1, 1939, when Hitler invaded Poland starting World War II in Europe, the U.S. was not going to get involved in another European war and most of Europe fell under Hitler’s control. After Pearl Harbor, Germany declared war on the U.S. and Roosevelt rightly decided that our first efforts should be in Europe while the Navy and Marines fought in the Pacific.

How many Europeans and especially Jews died before we intervened?

Here we are again with Vladimir Putin’s Russia invading Ukraine and now the Republicans want to withhold material support for the Ukrainians — America First! Have they learned nothing? Would the Republicans prefer to withhold support of a democracy in favor of an autocracy? I guess so — and if history is any indication, we will be sorry for it down the road.

Gerard Pahl

Edinburg

LETTERS — We welcome your letters and commentary. Submissions must include the writer’s full name, address and daytime telephone number for verification. Letters of 200 words or fewer will be given preference. Submissions may be edited for length, grammar and clarity. Letters may be mailed to P.O Box 3267, McAllen, Texas 78502-3267, or emailed to [email protected].