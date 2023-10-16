Only have a minute? Listen instead

Economy addressed

President Joe Biden did not shut down the Keystone Pipeline. Much of the Keystone Pipeline is up and running and has never been shut down.

What was shut down was the Keystone XL, an extension of Keystone. Keystone XL was designed to carry tar sand oil, crude oil that is extremely difficult to refine, and meant for overseas markets and certainly not meant for U.S. gas pumps.

Under President Biden, specifically on March 18, 2022, the United States regained its “energy independence” with daily production increasing by 100,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It has maintained it ever since.

I was a business major, and all my university economic courses, including the basics, emphasized the supply and demand side of the U.S. and world economy. A recent letter contended that the government controls supply, demand and inflation. Here are the facts. The Republican Party during President Biden’s tenure voted against cheaper insulin, against cheaper prescription drugs, against child and tax credit, not to mention Biden’s infrastructure bill that Republicans are taking credit for, including Republican Greg “Concertina” Abbott.

My fellow Democrats, we all know it’s not easy, but let’s try to educate these poorly educated, Trump’s words not mine, one MAGA at a time.

What is the difference between a Ukraine patriot and a Republican? A Ukraine patriot defends their capitol!

Joe Villarreal

Edinburg

Congress crazies

The crazies in Congress keep blaming the Democrats for their inability to select a speaker but they have short memories and not a one of them voted for Nancy Pelosi for speaker when she was selected for that post. What a bunch anti-Americans they are, with not a whit of patriotism in their bodies.

This all started with the Donald Trump cultist attitude and has spread like a virus among our people.

I realize this has happened with outside help such as Russia, Iran and China with their misinformation propaganda efforts and they have been successful in their endeavors. The internet is just full of their misinformation without most being unable to discern the source of the posts!

This lack of patriotism is slowly destroying our was of life and our democracy!

Bill Williams

Palmview

Reunion planned

The BHS Class of ’63 has always been a tight-knit group of young kids and we have noticed that within the past month, we have lost several of our classmates. In April we had our 60th reunion and decided that we should not wait every five years to celebrate our friendships.

Therefore, we will meet twice a year. Our next get-together will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25, at a Dutch dinner at the bowling alley to listen to karaoke music and chit-chat.

If you have not been contacted and can make it on that date, we’d love to see you there. The Class of ’63 will love to celebrate one more time.

Our next get-together is scheduled for April 24, 2024. Call 956-541-8244.

We were the mighty Eagles of ’63 and we want to spend some time together, reminiscing with the ’63 class members only.

Looking forward to seeing you!

Judi “J. Rod” Rodriguez

BHS Class of ‘63

Brownsville

