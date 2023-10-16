Only have a minute? Listen instead

A great many American citizens don’t want to think or talk about uncomfortable things. For some insane reason these people think someone will fix those uncomfortable things. But they are so wrong, especially when it involves our Congress.

It is Congress’ primary job to balance our country’s budget, meaning we will have enough money to pay America’s bills. But we don’t.

A great many of our Congress members are very selfish and only think of themselves. That is why so many of them enter Congress with little wealth, but leave Congress as millionaires.

The late Sen. Dianne Feinstein is a prime example. She supported our nation’s wars, many of which were unnecessary in my opinion, because her husband was a contractor for our military. He helped her become mayor of San Francisco and later to become an American senator, but she really helped him when she became a senator. Feinstein was responsible for her husband getting those war contracts.

She was also the only American citizen to ever be invited to enter and eat a meal and spend the night at one of communist China’s many old “castles.” She even employed a communist Chinese spy.

Yes, Sen. Feinstein did enter Congress as a millionaire because of her husband’s wealth, but left a multimillionaire because of her own actions in the Senate.

Then there is Big Pharma, which controls America today by donating money to virtually every member of our Congress.

And of course, there are many American “far left-wingers” who want America to fail so we can start over as a socialist/communist state. The failed state of Venezuela is a prime example today of how that would turn out for us.

I have never heard of Congressman Tim Burchett, whom I believe is one of our few Congress members who actually cares for America. I would vote for him as our speaker of the House in a New York minute, assuming, of course, he tells the truth.

He was on the Budget Committee but asked to be taken off of it because we don’t really have a real budget and don’t intend to.

Did you know we have not had a real, actual, approved budget in 22 years? A real budget means you have enough real money to pay the bills. We just keep kicking the can down the road.

America is broke. If we continue down this path America will cease to exist. The real money we don’t have to pay our bills when we increase our spending, the less likely we are to survive.

If we don’t get our fiscal process in order America will cease to be.

We are $33 trillion in debt and we do not have the money to pay even the interest on this debt. So we print more money to pay some of our bills, including our interest bill. Every time we print another dollar, the dollars we have in our pockets are worth less.

If we continue on this path we will need a wheelbarrow to carry all the money it will take to buy a loaf of bread. That happened in Germany many years ago. There is a well-known photograph of Germany’s children playing with Germany’s worthless, hyper-inflated money during the Weimar Republic in 1922.

This actually happened again in more recent times when Great Britain gave up control of the country of Rhodesia. At the time Rhodesia was the most successful and wealthiest country in Africa. The country’s name was changed to Zimbabwe in 1980 when Africans took over control. In very few short years Zimbabwe was broke, and is today one of the poorest countries in Africa.

Our grandchildren will get to play with America’s worthless money if we do not curtail our spending.

We must pay our bills with real money or we’re done for.

Darrell Williams Sr. lives in McAllen.