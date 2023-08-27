LETTERS: Cyclist safety, Democrats draw attack

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Cyclist safety

Bicycle, pedestrian and road safety awareness are in the thoughts of RGV residents right now. The recent road accidents and inexcusable and preventable deaths of friends and neighbors are scars to the community.

I would like to commend the community leaders who continually organize the Critical Mass Bicycle Ride in McAllen. I had the pleasure of riding with them on the last Friday of July along with up to 50 other riders including families, children and grandparents. The work of the organizers helped build confidence for people to ride on the road and bring awareness through visibility on the streets.

We covered more than 18 miles, and for anyone interested in joining, the ride meets at 7 p.m. every last Friday of the month at the McAllen Convention Center and is totally organized by community members. From their last Facebook event: “The greatest realization comes when a person who has never done Critical Mass, joins us and sees how vulnerable we are on the road. Thus, initiating a newfound respect for those on two wheels. Recreational cycling is a choice no doubt, but those who choose to ride on the road for recreation deserve to be safe as well. Along with hobbyists and enthusiasts we have a large community of cyclists that use their bike as a means of transportation. That’s who we ride for.” Municipalities, transportation authorities and government officials have enacted policies and awareness campaigns at the local level. That is a great step in reducing these accidents, but it is up to the individual to practice safe driving and awareness. If someone is riding a bike on the road you are on, remember that they are a human being, deserving of dignity, with a family waiting at home for them.

Rene Ballesteros

Edinburg

Democrats draw attack

Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas should be impeached for their handling of the massive illegal immigration problem affecting the U.S. Their open-borders attitude is destroying communities all around the nation so much so that some Democratic “sanctuary cities” regret their decision to become such.

Defending our sovereign border is not a political option — it should be a constitutional obligation. The massive invasion occurring on our borders is an act of war and our government failing to protect our country is an act of treason.

It’s true when they say that nobody is above the law. But I guess that doesn’t apply to the millions of illegal invaders. Hoo-boy!

Just remember that a couple of years ago COVID wasn’t serious enough to close down the borders. What Biden and Mayorkas have done to this country is treasonous and has violated their oaths of office — they have neither preserved, protected nor defended the Constitution of the United States.

Well, it appears that treason is no longer a crime, it’s a (Democratic) political party.

The truth is that the Democrats Biden and Mayorkas are destroying this country and have illegally and unconstitutionally allowed millions of foreigners to invade our borders.

As someone once said, “To anger a conservative, lie to him. To anger a liberal, tell him the truth.” The truth is, keep voting Democrat and one day they will restrict your freedoms, they will restrict your history, and they will restrict your safety.

Joel Ramirez

Edinburg

