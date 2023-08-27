Edinburg man dies after crashing into construction zone

An Edinburg man who ignored an official traffic control device warning for a road closure died in a one-vehicle crash on Saturday night, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Esteban Garcia, 52, died from his injuries at the hospital.

DPS said the crash occurred at around 8:59 p.m. Saturday on Tower Road, north of Curve Road in Hidalgo County. Based on the preliminary investigation, a silver Nissan Sentra occupied by two men was traveling northbound on Tower Road, according to DPS.

The driver, later identified as Garcia, disregarded an official traffic control device indicating a road closure for construction, DPS stated.

Garcia continued driving northbound on Tower Road and drove into an “excavated” portion of the roadway.

Garcia and the passenger were transported to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance where Garcia died. DPS said the passenger has been released from the hospital.