LETTERS: Comments contested, Trump defended

Comments contested

President Barack Obama worked hard to straighten out the mess George W. Bush left behind. That’s because Republicans worked twice as hard to obstruct his every move, even those they previously approved of. It was as if they were saying, “We love living in this hole rather than letting President Obama straighten it out for us!” At the end of his eight-year tenure, Obama handed over to his successor a much stronger and improved economy.

Jim N. Taylor from Harlingen sees it differently. He says Donald Trump gave us “low taxes, full employment, low and decreasing fuel cost, increasing wages, no invasion of borders and stable currency” (July 21). I see a bit of a distortion here, but even if it were true, Trump must have accomplished the above in fewer than three months, considering that a majority of his time was spent on golf courses and in judicial courts defending himself against serious allegations. And to date, he still is, and the accusations have gotten much worse!

Taking seriously the recommended steps to minimize the damage COVID-19 could inflict helped communities tremendously. But even then, COVID-19 killed more than a million Americans. Had more of us ignored and minimized the pandemic, like Trump and some of his supporters did, many more of us would not be alive today. Some folks believe the precautionary measures we followed to help stop the spread of COVID-19 were the “biggest interference and regulatory blunder of all time!” Huh? It’s hard for me to believe that anyone can believe this nonsense, but some folks out there still do, and that’s what’s scary.

Jim N. Taylor seems to believe President Joe Biden is a bad hombre. Everything he does is anti-American and anti-dollar. To stabilize the economy, Jim says we need to let the oil industry do whatever the it wants. He also says we need to stop subsidizing “stuff” like wind and solar energy. And he also doesn’t want anybody voting for Democrats!

Yes, he wants us all to dumb down and continue polluting our unique and beautiful blue planet. There’s not another planet in the universe that is similar to ours that we know of, so it’s very possible that its existence is not even relevant. Let’s pollute it until the air blackens our lungs and our teeth and we fry like chicharrones in the burning sand. And don’t worry: By the time this happens we’ll have a fleet of spaceships to take us all to Mars. That is, if you can afford it and you’re not a Democrat.

Hmm — sounds like a good idea! Republicans venture to Mars, make it habitable and then pollute it to their hearts’ content without worrying about any interference from Democrats. Absolutely marvelous! Are they picking up donations yet?

Italo J. Zarate

Brownsville

Trump defended

None so blind that they can’t see. Mr. Kimball Shinkoskey in Utah states that Donald J. Trump is singlehandedly laying waste to the American republic (Aug. 9). May I remind Mr. Shinkoskey that Mr. Trump is not in office?

Joe Biden, his unpunished son and all of his followers are the ones “laying waste” to everything. Drag Queens and cocaine in the White House, Russian and Chinese boats and planes buzzing our military, sir do you read at all?

Juan Olivarez

Alton

