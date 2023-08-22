Pharr man killed after driver fleeing deputies crashed into vehicle

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A driver who failed to yield when sheriff’s deputies tried to make a traffic stop Monday night led to a crash that claimed the life of a Pharr man, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash occurred at around 9:17 p.m. Monday on Victoria Road and U.S. Business 83 in Hidalgo County.

DPS said preliminary investigation revealed Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Kia Optima, who failed to yield and “evaded” traveling northbound on Victoria Road.

The driver of the Kia, who has not been identified, disregarded a red traffic light at the intersection of Business 83 and collided with a red Ford Ranger, which was occupied by a male driver and female passenger.

The Ranger’s driver, Pharr resident Erick Alberto Juarez, 27, was transported to McAllen Medical Center where he died due to his injuries, DPS said. The passenger in Juarez’s Ford was also transported to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

DPS said the driver of the Kia was transported to DHR Health in Edinburg with major injuries, adding the fatal crash remains under investigation.