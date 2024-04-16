Home RGVSports Golf Photo Gallery: Boys Regional 5A golf tournament at Champion Lakes RGVSportsGolfHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: Boys Regional 5A golf tournament at Champion Lakes By Joel Martinez - April 16, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal puts on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal tees off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal test the wind before teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Hudson Gonzales watches ball fly down the fairway after teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik keeps his eye on the ball after teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Shayrland High’s OctavIo Cantu lines up his putt on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu looks over at the hole before completing his putt on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal tees off on the 8th hole during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal watches his putt move down the green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal place his ball back in the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal watches his ball after a drive on the 6th hole in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal sinks his putt on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik putts on the 5th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik watches his drive down the 8th fairway in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu watches his drive the fairway on the 8th fairway in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu hits onto the 7th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu putts on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Smithson Valley’s Ryan Griff watches his drive on the 8th hole in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Smithson Valley’s Ryan Griff putts on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR UTRGV Vaqueros blowout Texas Longhorns on road Garza has lofty goals for Chargers as he signs to play college baseball Sharyland, McAllen Memorial impress on day one of regional tourney