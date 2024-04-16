McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal puts on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal tees off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal test the wind before teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Hudson Gonzales watches ball fly down the fairway after teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik keeps his eye on the ball after teeing off during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Shayrland High’s OctavIo Cantu lines up his putt on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu looks over at the hole before completing his putt on the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Monday, April 15, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal tees off on the 8th hole during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal watches his putt move down the green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal place his ball back in the green during a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal watches his ball after a drive on the 6th hole in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Dylan Villareal sinks his putt on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik putts on the 5th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Harlingen South’s Jeffrey Janik watches his drive down the 8th fairway in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu watches his drive the fairway on the 8th fairway in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu hits onto the 7th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Sharyland High’s Octavio Cantu putts on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Smithson Valley’s Ryan Griff watches his drive on the 8th hole in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Smithson Valley’s Ryan Griff putts on the 9th green in a Class 5A Region IV golf tournament at Champion Lakes golf course on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR