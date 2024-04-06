Dante Lopez carries a cool drink as he dresses up for the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees dress up for the part at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A mechanical dinosaur is ridden by Adriel Castillo, 6, during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A crashed UFO model provides a backdrop at the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
a boy dances to the music during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees playful wear tinfoil hats during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Jars filled with sweat drink are carried during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Tin foil hats are shaped to playfully wear during the Edinburg UFO Festival near the Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
An HF receiver is displayed by RGV ARC, Rio Grande Valley Amateur Radio Club, at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien is carried during Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 45, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade park Amphitheater on Friday, April 45, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Scarlet Hernandez, 6, removes her costume helmet during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Members of Jurassic RGV entertain attendees during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees enjoy their time during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A contestant in the costume contest entertains children during the Edinburg UFO Festival near the Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Ben Hansen, of the Si-Fi television series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files, talks with attendees during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees carry a plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
A tin foil hat is worn at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Attendees carry a plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR