Photo Gallery: Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park By Joel Martinez - April 6, 2024 Dante Lopez carries a cool drink as he dresses up for the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees dress up for the part at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A mechanical dinosaur is ridden by Adriel Castillo, 6, during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A crashed UFO model provides a backdrop at the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) a boy dances to the music during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees playful wear tinfoil hats during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Jars filled with sweat drink are carried during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Tin foil hats are shaped to playfully wear during the Edinburg UFO Festival near the Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) An HF receiver is displayed by RGV ARC, Rio Grande Valley Amateur Radio Club, at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien is carried during Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 45, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade park Amphitheater on Friday, April 45, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Scarlet Hernandez, 6, removes her costume helmet during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Members of Jurassic RGV entertain attendees during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees enjoy their time during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A contestant in the costume contest entertains children during the Edinburg UFO Festival near the Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Ben Hansen, of the Si-Fi television series Fact or Faked: Paranormal Files, talks with attendees during the Edinburg UFO Festival at Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees carry a plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A tin foil hat is worn at the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees carry a plastic inflatable toy in the shape of a space alien during the Edinburg UFO Festival near Promenade Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 5, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])