Photo Gallery: McAllen parade celebrates Fourth of July By Joel Martinez - July 4, 2024 Alejandro Mazias, 3, waves his flag as participants move along the parade route during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Attendees record images on their cell phones during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Partisapants wave flags during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A large flag is carried before the start of the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Participates wave to attendees during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Vietnam Veteran Jose Romo waves from the back of a truck during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Aria Garcia, 4, salutes veterans as they pass by during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Zoey the dog watches from the car window while riding in the parade route during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Horse riders follow at the end of the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Girl Scout participants ride the parade route during the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Horse riders make their way along the parade route dirung the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Horse riders participate in the 6th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) McAllen police honor guard prepares for the start of the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Crowds gather to watch the 96th annual McAllen Independence Day Celebration Main Street Parade on Thursday, July 4, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])